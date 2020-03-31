|
|
William "BILL" Poss went to be with his Savior Jesus March 2020 at Corona Regional Hospital. He died from complications of a traumatic shoulder injury. Born December 1938 to Bernard & Mildred (Oconnell) Poss, in Philip, SD. Raised on a ranch in rural South Dakota west of Philip, along with five brothers: John (Bonnie), Robert (Alice), Richard, Donald (Delores), and Claude (Betty). Paula Hansen met up with this curly black haired little cowboy, and was everlasting love from the beginning to 61 years later. Married in 1958, resided in SD until 1965. Lived in Calif until present, raised four children, three sons, & one daughter: Billy Joe, Douglas (Kerri), Lori (Steven), and Timothy. From this clan 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren arrived. Owned and operated a successful underground pipeline business in Riverside, CA for 50 yrs, along with his wife and children. Papa Poss had a huge impact in the community of Lake Mathews. He was considered their own sheriff, keeping a watchful eye out. No strange car ever left the area without an explanation of what their business was there. His passion was his huge garden and sharing his harvest with others and proudly stacking the pantry with canned goods. Survivors include his wife, three children, all grand and great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and brothers and sisters-in-law. Preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, son Billy Joe, father, mother-in-law, and other in-laws. His very healthy skin was donated to burn victims. A memorial service will be held later when the virus scare changes.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2020