|
|
WILLIAM RAY QUIST JR. William Ray Quist Jr was born October 20, 1929 in Hollywood, California to William Ray Quist and Dorothy Mae McCollough. He passed away November 20, 2019 in Heber, Utah. He graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1947 and then enlisted in the USAF. He served as an aircraft mechanic during the Korean War and was stationed in Arizona and Mississippi. While in Mississippi he met and married Miss Nona Ruth Dearman. In 1953 they settled in La Mirada, CA where they raised 6 children. Although retired from the service 'Bill' worked for many years in the aerospace program. Bill started his own machine shop, Spacequest, in 1965 after their move to Orange, CA. He was also a private pilot and he and Nona loved flying all over to visit their large growing family. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and loved serving in the church. He is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Dave) Whitehead, Carol (Steve) Eynon, Ann (Craig) Miller, Dorice Quist; sons, William R. (Cindy) Quist III and James S. (Saunna) Quist;. brothers, John (Susan) Quist and Robert (Marilyn) Quist; 22 grandchildren and 64 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Nona Ruth Quist and his grandson William R. Quist IV. Graveside Service on Thursday, December 5, 2019 10:30 AM at Riverside National Cemetery. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019