|
|
October 1, 1935 - April 16, 2020 At the age of 84, William DeWolfe (Bill) passed away in Riverside, CA on April 16, 2020. He had dealt with a variety of serious health problems for several years. Bill was born on Oct. 1, 1935 in Bangor, Maine to Thomas Arthur DeWolfe and Gladys Mildred (Witham) DeWolfe. After his father returned home from the South Pacific at the end of World War II in the winter, the family decided to head west to the sunshine of California. They settled in Riverside. Bill attended University Heights Jr. High School and Poly High School, class of 1954. He was a member of the pioneer class at UCR, graduating with honors and awarded a Phi Beta Kappa Key in 1958 with a B.A. in Political Science. He attended Boalt Hall Law School at the University of California, Berkeley where he earned his LLB in 1961. The following year he spent one year as a research clerk for Justice Ford at the Court of Appeal in Los Angeles. In the summer of 1962, Bill returned to Riverside and joined the Best Best & Krieger law firm. He became a highly respected, distinguished civil litigator. After 53 years with BB&K, Bill retired in December 2014, becoming an Emeritus Partner of the firm. In 1967 he married Ann Straubinger, the daughter of Jean and Paul Straubinger. They raised two children, John Paul (born on May 15, 1969) and Amy Elizabeth (born on Sept. 19, 1972). Weekends were filled with family activities. While Bill had a passion for work, he enjoyed family time. Bill and Ann also had the opportunity to travel to many foreign countries as a couple, as well as trips with John and Amy. Together, Bill and Ann appreciated the social activities of the Riverside community. They enjoyed the elegant functions for nonprofit fundraising. Friendships were important to Bill. He and Ann also looked forward to get-togethers in friends' homes for themed gourmet dinners. Bill's sense of humor livened up a party. Bill was truly committed to Riverside and the surrounding area. He served as president of the Riverside Symphony Orchestra for two terms. He was a member on the Board of the Riverside Community Foundation. For many years, he enjoyed being part of the Riverside Men's Breakfast Forum. The monthly gatherings of a men's group that call themselves "Ship, Captain and Crew" provided him with friendly comradeship. He and Ann were members of the Victoria Club since 1967. He served as a member of the Board of Trustees, Governors and Executive Board of Idyllwild Arts for a total of 32 years. Bill was a devoted, proud and loyal advocate of UCR, his alma mater. He was a life member of the UCR Alumni Association. He served two terms as president of the Alumni Association Board. He was president of the Citizens University Committee. In 2001, he received the Alumni University Service Award. He traveled to Sacramento almost every year for the annual advocacy trips. In 2006 he became a member of the UCR Foundation Board of Trustees and ultimately was a member of the Executive Committee. In 2018, Bill was recognized as a Distinguished Emeritus Trustee. Bill was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Eleanor Blackman. He is survived by his wife, Ann; his son, John (wife Michelle Ventura, and grandson, Alexander) living in Chicago; and daughter, Amy Mears (husband David, and grandson, Andrew) living in San Jose. Also, his sister-in-law Susan and her husband, Michael Adams, and brother in-law, Donald Blackman. There will be a Celebration of Life Service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that donations in Bill's memory be made to the University of California, Riverside Foundation - (a UCR program of choice may be designated). Address: UCR Foundation, 1136 Hinderaker Hall, Riverside, CA 92521.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2020