William Robert Petri
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Robert Petri, known as "Pete" to his community, passed away at the age of 65, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Temecula, California. He was born to Walter Petri and Doris Stevens, on Friday, October 22, 1954, in Maywood, California and he was one of three children. After obtaining his GED, he went on to become a successful business owner. William was both a truck driver and owner of Sunny Hills Towing for 40 years. While balancing his towing company, William was also an amazing husband and dedicated father. William was married for 47 wonderful years to the love of his life and his best friend, Phyllis Louise Petri. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters who would later make William a grandfather as well. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and spending time with family and friends. William was also very active in his Aguanga community and sponsored children in need. He was hardworking, strong, and a truly unforgettable man who served as a pillar of strength for others. His love for his family was beyond measure and he will forever be a hero to his community. William is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Petri, his parents, Walter and Barbara Petri, his daughters, Melanie (Jerett) Scott, and Melissa (Temoc) De Santiago, his five grandchildren, Savannah, Erin, Ethan, Abigail, and Shelbie, his great-grandson, Noah William, and his sisters, Tammy Grieder and Julie Humphrey.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved