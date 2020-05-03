William Robert Petri, known as "Pete" to his community, passed away at the age of 65, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Temecula, California. He was born to Walter Petri and Doris Stevens, on Friday, October 22, 1954, in Maywood, California and he was one of three children. After obtaining his GED, he went on to become a successful business owner. William was both a truck driver and owner of Sunny Hills Towing for 40 years. While balancing his towing company, William was also an amazing husband and dedicated father. William was married for 47 wonderful years to the love of his life and his best friend, Phyllis Louise Petri. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters who would later make William a grandfather as well. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and spending time with family and friends. William was also very active in his Aguanga community and sponsored children in need. He was hardworking, strong, and a truly unforgettable man who served as a pillar of strength for others. His love for his family was beyond measure and he will forever be a hero to his community. William is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Petri, his parents, Walter and Barbara Petri, his daughters, Melanie (Jerett) Scott, and Melissa (Temoc) De Santiago, his five grandchildren, Savannah, Erin, Ethan, Abigail, and Shelbie, his great-grandson, Noah William, and his sisters, Tammy Grieder and Julie Humphrey.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store