William (Bill) Sackett February 12, 1931 - December 3, 2019 Bill was born on February 12, 1931 in Los Angeles, CA and passed away at home in Riverside, CA on December 3, 2019 from heart disease. He spent an adventurous childhood riding horses and enjoying the outdoor life in the Lake Elsinore Valley area. Bill joined the Navy in 1953, was honorably discharged in 1955, attended USC and eventually moved his family to Riverside in 1964, where he owned and operated several transportation related businesses in the Inland Empire. Bill retained his adventurous spirit throughout his life and loved to share stories with anyone who would listen about his early life on 'The Ranch' or his many trips flying to places such as Alaska, Canada, Baja California and the East Coast. He was a long-time member of the Riverside Exchange Club raising scholarship funds, counting votes and enjoying lifelong friendships. Bill was also a compassionate man who had an especially soft spot in his heart for the downtrodden and homeless. For many years, he picked up and delivered left over bread daily to the Path of Life Ministries shelter and to several area churches and feeding programs. He is survived by his wife, Mary Kate; his two sons, Bradley and William (wife Lea); six grandchildren, Monica, Thomas, Leslie, Samantha, Elliot, Owen and one great grandchild, Grace. He cared deeply for his immediate and extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 21, 2019, 1:00 pm at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Riverside. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either the Path of Life Ministries in Riverside or the "Hot Meals" program at Calvary Presbyterian Church.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019