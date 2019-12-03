Home

WILLIAM "BILL" TEWKSBURY JR

WILLIAM "BILL" TEWKSBURY JR Obituary
WILLIAM "BILL" TEWKSBURY JR. William "Bill" Tewksbury Jr., of Riverside, California, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the age of 69. Born July 5, 1950 in Portland, Maine, he was the son of the late William Tewksbury Sr. and Mertie Bates Tewksbury. By trade he was a tree planter, construction worker, contractor, and real estate developer. By avocation he was a photographer, young "Marcusist," family computer and IT specialist, collector and curator of Macintosh products, craftsman, artisan, and voracious reader of science fiction, Russian novels, Indian philosophy, P. G. Wodehouse and Harry Potter. He was a practitioner of kriya yoga, and member of the Self-Realization Fellowship. But above all, he shined his brightest in his role as father and faithful friend. He is survived by his children - Colin Tewksbury, Ian Tewksbury, Micah Justice, Jason Wilson, and Jon David Henderson; his three grandchildren; his sisters - Mary Tewksbury and Sandy (Tewksbury) Oicles; and his former spouses and good friends - Marilyn Tewksbury and Linda Strouse. A service and celebration reception will be held at 2pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 3847 Terracina Dr., Riverside, CA 92506.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2019
