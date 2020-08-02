William Tracy

1973 - 2020 William "Bill" Robert Tracy, age 47, passed away in Menifee, CA. He was born in Rochester, New York to John Edward and Linda Lee. After joining the Border Patrol in 1996, he moved to southern California where he met his wife, Beatriz. They married in October 2004 and had two daughters, Alexis and Kaitlyn. William was a devoted husband and father who loved everything that life had to offer him. One of his favorite things were sports or any activity of a competitive nature, especially golf, football, and baseball. He instilled the love of sports in his daughters and loved watching them play soccer while cheering them on. Among his other favorite things were going to concerts, vacationing, playing a hand of pai gow poker, enjoying a rum and coke, and whistling to a tune while he did anything around the house. He also loved to play any type of game with family on holidays and all other family gatherings. William was generous and kind to all who knew him and never spoke ill of anyone. He served his country as a Border Patrol agent for almost 24 years. William was preceded in death by his father, John Edward, and is survived by his wife Beatriz; his two daughters, Alexis Elizabeth and Kaitlyn Isabella; his mother, Linda Peglow; his stepfather, Fred "Fritz" Peglow; his sister, Dawn Fox (Bill); his brothers, Sean and Jeremiah; his niece, Sarah Smith; his great-niece, Cecilia Smith; step-sister, Wendy Dagen and step-brother, Jason Peglow and their respective families. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 2 to 5pm at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home (24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, CA 92562) to celebrate the wonderful life of Bill Tracy.





