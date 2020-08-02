1/1
William Tracy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1973 - 2020 William "Bill" Robert Tracy, age 47, passed away in Menifee, CA. He was born in Rochester, New York to John Edward and Linda Lee. After joining the Border Patrol in 1996, he moved to southern California where he met his wife, Beatriz. They married in October 2004 and had two daughters, Alexis and Kaitlyn. William was a devoted husband and father who loved everything that life had to offer him. One of his favorite things were sports or any activity of a competitive nature, especially golf, football, and baseball. He instilled the love of sports in his daughters and loved watching them play soccer while cheering them on. Among his other favorite things were going to concerts, vacationing, playing a hand of pai gow poker, enjoying a rum and coke, and whistling to a tune while he did anything around the house. He also loved to play any type of game with family on holidays and all other family gatherings. William was generous and kind to all who knew him and never spoke ill of anyone. He served his country as a Border Patrol agent for almost 24 years. William was preceded in death by his father, John Edward, and is survived by his wife Beatriz; his two daughters, Alexis Elizabeth and Kaitlyn Isabella; his mother, Linda Peglow; his stepfather, Fred "Fritz" Peglow; his sister, Dawn Fox (Bill); his brothers, Sean and Jeremiah; his niece, Sarah Smith; his great-niece, Cecilia Smith; step-sister, Wendy Dagen and step-brother, Jason Peglow and their respective families. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 2 to 5pm at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home (24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, CA 92562) to celebrate the wonderful life of Bill Tracy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murrieta Valley Funeral Home
24651 Washington Avenue
Murrieta, CA 92562
(951)696-0626
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murrieta Valley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved