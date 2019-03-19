Home

William Verwiel Obituary
WILLIAM MAURICE VERWIEL
"Billy Boy"
12/22/43 - 03/15/19
 Billy was born in Chicago, Illinois to John and Marcelline Verwiel. He left our world on March 15, 2019 to join his parents, his brother Joseph Verwiel and sister Virginia DeSantis as well as his brothers-in-law Jim Cruzen, Carl "Sandy" Hansen, and Mark Wagner. He leaves behind his siblings: Marcelline Cruzen, John Verwiel, Kathleen Hamilton (John), Patricia Verwiel, Dolores Mumper (Greg), Elizabeth Stralka (Al), Thomas Verwiel (Judy), Mary Wagner, Paul Verwiel (Dondi) who will miss him beyond measure. Billy's numerous nieces and nephews loved his gentle soul and mourn his passing also. Besides being loved and cared for by his brothers and sisters, he had five devoted caregivers, Eme and Dario Rincon, Heather Stickley, George Banks and Jesse Sepulveda. He spent 30 years participating in the work program at ARC Riverside whose staff spared no effort to make
his life meaningful. A very special thanks to all of them!
Billy's funeral will take place at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church on March 20th at 11:00 am with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The ARC of Riverside, https://arcriverside.org
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
