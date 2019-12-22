|
WILLIAM R. WOODFORD William R. Woodford or "Bill" as he was known to his friends and family passed away quietly November 22, 2019 at Riverside Community Hospital, Riverside, CA. Bill was 89 years old and lived a very long and fulfilled life. Bill was born in Claremont, California on March 18, 1930. His parents James Beach Woodford and Margaret Jane Woodford lived in Claremont, California until the mid-1950's when they then moved to Riverside, California to be closer to the citrus growing concern in Riverside and Highgrove area. Bill attended Webb High School in Claremont from 1944 until graduation in 1948; Occidental College for under- graduate from 1949-1952 and University of Southern California School of Law from 1953-1955. After graduating from law school Bill moved back to Riverside to begin the practice of law at the Riverside County District Attorney's office. Immediately following his employment at the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, Bill became a partner at the law firm of Pierce and Woodford in Riverside. Bill practiced law in Riverside until the mid-1970's at which time he began to develop health issues which forced him into early retirement. After a brief period of recovery Bill chose to pursue a new endeavor which included co-managing the ongoing citrus business and the National Orange Company Packing House, as well as continuing his education in the arts, culinary and agricultural business. Bill also found great happiness in pursuing his artistic and creative interests. Bill soon became very proficient in wood carving, ceramics, woodworking, painting and gourmet cooking. Bill loved to travel and he and his wife Liz spent a large part of their free time going on trips all over the country as well as Great Britain, Europe and Canada. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Nackel Woodford and eldest son, Jon Woodford. He is survived by his son Philip Woodford, daughter-in-law Genevieve Woodford and two grandchildren Nicholas Woodford and Audrie Woodford. Services will be held graveside at Olivewood Memorial Park in Riverside, California at 11:30 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2019