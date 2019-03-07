WILLIAM JAMES CLAYTON, MA

Age 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Riverside Community Hospital.

William was born in Fort Worth, Texas on October 30, 1928 to Edwin and Margaret Clayton.

In 1946 he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp and in 1950 he moved with his family to California. He served in WWII and was called back for the Korean Conflict. William taught school for 22 years. It was one of his many passions in life.

His greatest accomplishments include his love for the Lord and his faithful service.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin I. Clayton; his mother Margaret E. Clayton and his brother Edwin H. Clayton. He is survived by his sister Doris Jean Clayton, PhD, many nieces, nephews and lifetime of friends.

There will be a visitation Sunday, March 10 from 4-8pm with Funeral serices on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10am, both at Pierce Bros. Crestlawn Mortuary in Riverside, CA. Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019