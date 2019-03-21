|
WILLIE JUNIOR ENGLISH
Age 69, of Grand Terrace. CA, passed away at his home Monday morning March 18, 2019.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Lakeview Freewill Baptist Church in High Point. Visitation will follow the service. Inurnment will be at a later date at Riverside National Cemetery in California.
Willie was born in Robeson County, NC to Willie Junior English and Myrtle Peeler English. He was retired from the United States Marine Corp with 21 1/2 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Linda West and Barbara Ann Hedgecock; brothers, Kirby, Carson, Johnny and Ray English.
Surviving are his wife, Raynell Burnett English; son, Willie Junior English, III and fiancee' Brandy Richey of California; daughter, Denise English Wilson husband Rob of California; sister, Peggy Warner of High Point; brothers, Dan English of Lumberton, NC and Jessie English of Fresno, California.
Flowers will be accepted and should be delivered to the home of Peggy Warner, 701 Northfield Avenue, High Point, NC 27265.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2019