Wilma Boggs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILMA KATHERINE
NEMETH BOGGS
 Age 91, passed away on March 1, 2019 in Riverside, California. She was born on August 7, 1927 in Hubbard, Ohio to Arnold and Katherine (Laczo) Nemeth. She worked as a data entry operator for Riverside County for 30 years. She enjoyed baking cakes and decorating them, crocheting and traveling in the 5th wheel with her husband before he passed away. Wilma is survived by her children Kathleen Boggs Johnson, Arnold (Sonny) Ray Boggs III, and Dianne Lee Stroud. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild as well as her brother William Woerz.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Ray Boggs II, and her brother Joseph Ernest Nemeth.
Funeral Service will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Akes Family's "Chapel of the Chimes" at 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her name be made to Vitas Healthcare Service, 7888 Mission Grove Parkway S., Suite 200, Riverside, CA 92508. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of

Published in Press-Enterprise from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
