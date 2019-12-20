|
October 13, 1941 - December 6, 2019 Viola Wilma 'Wil' ' Willie' Pilchowski, 78, of Woodcrest, California, died Friday, December 06, 2019 of a hemorrhagic stroke. Born October 13, 1941 in Morgan Township, Greene County, Pennsylvania to Italian immigrants Leo Bee & Viola Bottegal. A sibling of 5, Wilma is survived by sister Ann Kormendi, 92, of W. VA, sister Sylvia Stypula, 89, of PA, and deceased sister Dora Bee and brother Leo Tedesco. She is also survived by 3 children: Sal Vega Jr., 55, Gina Wishard, 54 and husband Dan of Riverside, CA and Yvette Anthony, 51 and husband Steve of Temecula, CA; grandchildren: Daniel Wishard, 30, of Riverside, CA, Tyler Wishard, 28, of Los Angeles, CA, Danielle Anthony, 26, of New Zealand, Sidney Anthony, 23, of San Diego, CA and a great-grandson Joaquin Wishard, 10 months. After graduating high school Wilma joined the Navy and was stationed in Honolulu, HI where she met the father of her 3 children, Salvador Vega, deceased. They raised their children in Santa Ana, CA where she lived until 1988 when she relocated to Scottsdale, AZ after marrying her husband Richard Aiello. After the death of her husband Richard Aiello in 2006 and retirement in 2008 she decided to move back to CA to be closer to her 3 children. She is survived by her current husband Thomas 'Tom' Pilchowski, 81. She met Tom through her son-in-law Dan & daughter Gina and was married in their backyard in 2012. Happily married for 7 years, their golden years were spent by enthusiastic travel across the globe to such faraway places as China, India, Italy, Mexico, and most recently in the spring of this year Egypt which included a hot air balloon ride over the ancient pyramids. Wilma worked in retail cosmetics sales for over 40 years and was the manager of the department. She was an avid Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim baseball fan. She also loved to shop, shop, shop & travel. Funeral services will be at Riverside National Cemetery on December 27th at 1:15pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 20, 2019