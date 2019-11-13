|
|
September 6, 1926 - September 18, 2019 Sept. 6, 1926 - Sept. 18, 2019 Winsome Mae Anderson was born in New Rochelle, NY. Shortly after, 'Wyn' as her friends called her, moved to Palm Beach, FL where she spent her youth. Wyn was crowned Miss Palm Beach Florida 1942 and served as a courting WWII Navy Queen with the USO. Wyn met and married the love of her life, Jack B. Anderson and moved to Riverside in 1962 where they raised their daughter Diane and son Jack. Wyn was a Buyer for the Harris Company and was an active member of her church, Victoria Community Church known now as The Grove for 35+ years. Children were the center of Wyn's world, she helped raise every child in her family and those of others. Passionate about it, she was a live-in nanny for a family from church until she was 89 years old. She greatly impacted the lives of all she touched. She is survived by her daughter Diane Quinn, her grandchildren Scott Anderson, Kevin Quinn, Shirley Bales and Kelly Quinn, her four great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren as well as many bonded by the gift of unconditional love. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held at The Grove Community Church located at 19900 Grove Community Dr, Riverside, CA 92508 on November 15, 2019 from 10:30AM to 1:00PM in the Chapel.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2019