Yvonne (Bonnie) Palmer December 26, 1927 - February 6, 2020 Bonnie Palmer, 92, resident of Idyllwild and Hemet, CA, passed away peacefully February 6, 2020. Bonnie was born Yvonne Doris Gabelson December 26, 1927 to Callie and George Gabelson. She grew up with her brother, (Donald) and sister (Gloria) in Stevens Point, Wisconsin in a loving multigenerational household. Bonnie married Douglas Reed February 14 1949 in Hollywood, California. They had two children, Callie and Edwin (Ed). The Reed family moved from San Clemente to Sunnymead where Bonnie worked for the Moreno Valley Unified School District as Principal's Secretary at the newly built Midland School. In 1964 Bonnie and Doug purchased Knotty Pine Cabins in Idyllwild. Doug passed away in 1972 and Bonnie continued living in Idyllwild and Hemet. The motel was sold in 2015. Bonnie began working at Hemet High School in 1973. She and Robert Palmer were married June 12, 1976. They enjoyed traveling and visiting family in Cayucos, California. Robert passed away in 2006. Bonnie loved "her mountain", enjoying forest walks and quiet meditations. Everyone who met her remembers her radiant smile. That smile and her love are held in treasured memory by her children Callie (Steve) Main of Cayucos, Ed (Sandy) Reed of Idyllwild, grandchildren Owen (Jennifer Livingston) Main of San Luis Obispo, Jennifer Teal Main of Cayucos, Neil (McKena) Main of Morro Bay, great grandchildren Tyson, Cole, Tanner, Josephine and Oliver, and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family in Colorado, Wyoming, and California. The family will gather for a private celebration of life. Memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements are by Hemet Valley Mortuary, Hemet, California
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2020