Zachary Taylor
1/27/1994 - 7/01/2020 Zachary Taylor passed away peacefully July 1, 2020 at the age of 26. Zachary was a loving, caring family man. His pride and joy was his daughter, Layla. In his younger years Zachary enjoyed playing soccer and being on a team with his friends. He also enjoyed music and seeing live concerts. He always brightened a room with his smile. Zachary was born in Downey, California and was a long-time resident of Jurupa Valley, California. He is survived by his wife Carina, daughter Layla, mom JoAnn Bell, brother Hunter Bell and many extended family members. Zachary was preceded in death by his dad Ken Bell, grandfather Joseph Marcoly and other extend family. Zachary will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jul. 14, 2020.
