Zena Mae Coffer (Okert) October 11, 1930 - July 7, 2020 Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Aunt, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 at the age of 89. Zena was born in Honolulu, HI while her father was stationed at Fort Shafter. Fred and Violet Okert with Zena and six siblings were transferred to Fort Worden, Port Townsend, WA in 1936 and subsequently relocated to Riverside in 1939 when her father was transferred to March Field, Riverside, CA. She met the love of her life, George V. Coffer while attending University Heights Junior High in Riverside. After graduating from Riverside Poly High School in 1948 she married her childhood sweetheart, George that October. Zena worked at Rubidoux Printing, also at Rubidoux High School as an attendance clerk for 21 years until her retirement. She and George were very involved with their church and loved being Youth Leaders, Sunday School teachers, sing in the choir as well singing as a duet. Their home always welcomed missionaries who they supported greatly. Preceded in death by her husband George (4/29/20), survived by sons, Gary (Susan), Guy (Marcos) and two grandchildren, Kym (Shawn) and Greg. Zena and George were an inseparable team for 71 years. Now, they continue their journey with our Heavenly Father. What a glorious day it will be when we're all reunited! Per her request, there will be no service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store