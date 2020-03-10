|
|
October 8, 1934 - February 27, 2020 Zina was born on October 8, 1934 in Baltimore Maryland. She passed away at home in Riverside, California on February 27 at the age of 85 years old. Though born in Baltimore, Zina spent most of her life in Riverside, California. She started working in her family's restaurant, Pitruzzello's Italian Cuisine, when she was very young and graduated from Poly High School. She married Robert E. Anderson of Glendale, had four children and was a real estate professional during her 60 plus years of work experience. She was a sister, mother, aunt, Nana, cook, entrepreneur and taught Escrow classes at Riverside City College. Zina retired in 2007. Zina was one in a family of six: Parents, Sam & Margharet Pitruzzello, brother Joe (Ilene) Pitruzzello, sisters Anna (Lou) Carabini, Josie (Charles) Ware. Her children Bob (Rose) Anderson, Sue (Joe) Fiandaca, Joe (Denise) Anderson and Tom (Janel) Anderson survive her. Zina had 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren with 1 on the way and a multitude of nieces and nephews that knew her as Auntie Zina. A Memorial Celebration will be held at Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92504 at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, March 11, and is open to the public.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2020