Albert (Al) Welch, Sr., 86 years old, passed away on July29, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was born on July 29, 1934 in Biloxi, Mississippi to Albert Walter Welch and Lala Welch. He was preceded in death by: his wife of fifty years, Gwen Welch and his brother, Dwyn Welch. Al is survived by: wife, Susan Welch; sons, Al Welch Jr. and Tom Welch; stepdaughter, Christine Blevins and grandchildren, Matthew, Tyler and Caleb Welch; Skylar and Sierra Morton.



He earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tulane University and worked for Union Carbide for many years before his retirement. He was a member of University Baptist Church in Clear Lake. Al had a passion for sailing, golf, travel and his family. A Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at Noon at Forest Park East Cemetery.



