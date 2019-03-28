Anita June Henson, 96, born on December 24, 1922 to Frank and Mabel Thompson, passed away on March 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Dick. She is survived by her loving family including daughters Anita Norwig; Jo Cathy Slaback and husband Ed; granddaughters Elke Eastaugh and husband Andrew, Amanda Norwig and Cathy Slaback; and great-grandson Simon Eastaugh. June was a wonderful wife and mother who cherished her family and friends. Known as an extraordinarily sweet and kind woman, she was generous with her time and attention to everyone she knew and just met. June was also a superb pianist who loved the Lord and played as often as she could for her church. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. with a visitation starting one hour prior to the service. All services will be held at SouthPark Funeral Home & Cemetery.