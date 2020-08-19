Bob Singleton, 74, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1946 in Kerens, Texas, to Causey and Fannie Singleton. Bob served his country in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. He was also a life member of the Conroe VFW Post 4709.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters Sandy Turner and her husband Jason, Sherry Brannon and her husband Barry; son James Singleton Sr.; grandchildren Ciara, J.J., Shane, Jordan, Savannah, Kylie, Hailey, Carlie, Dallas, Natalie, and Calista; sister Laverne Boyce and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors. Bob will be laid to rest with Military Honors on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery.



