Brodie Earl Allen, of Pearland, Texas passed away on December 6, 2019.

Brodie was born in Smithfield, North Carolina on September 12, 1930 to Lonnie and Ada Allen. Brodie graduated from the University of Texas in 1958 with a B.S. in Business Administration and later gained a Master's Degree in Economic Development from The University of Oklahoma (OU). He married Jean Allen in 1953 and they lived together in San Antonio, Austin, San Angelo, Corpus Christi, Temple, Pearland, Texas and in Alto New Mexico.

Brodie served in the United States Air Force from 1951 - 1955, earning both National Defense Service and Good Conduct medals. After leaving the Air Force and graduating from college, he worked nine years for General Telephone in San Angelo, TX. He moved to Corpus Christi, TX where he became the Executive Director of the Corpus Christi Economic Development office. He later moved to Temple, TX and led their Economic Development office serving statewide as the 1990 Chairman of the Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC). Brodie retired in late 1997. He served as a Freemason, part of the Master Guild, for more than 60 years, attended First United Methodist churches, and after retirement he and Jean built a beautiful home in the mountains of Alto New Mexico, greatly enjoying their time there hosting friends and family, playing golf, and spending time together.

Brodie is survived by his wife Jean Allen, his 2 daughters Linda Addkison and Sharon Brown, 6 grandchildren, Michael, Christina, Jeanne, Brodie, Katie and Joshua, and 3 great grandchildren, Andrew Jessica and Zachary, and one great-great grandchild, Heidi. Services for Brodie will be directed by Neptune and held on January the 10, 2020 at the Houston National Cemetery Chapel at 11 am. For more info and to RSVP please email [email protected]