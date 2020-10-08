1/
Christine Juanita Cooper
1925 - 2020
Christine Juanita (Langston) Cooper, age 95 of Lowell passed away Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 in Fayetteville. She was born April 9th, 1925 in Elm Springs Arkansas, the daughter of James Robert Langston and Emma Belle Ennes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 78 years, Garlen Mearl Cooper; her parents, and two sisters, Aileen Kinder of Sparks, Nevada, and Emma Jean Conrad of Chickasha, Oklahoma. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church.

She is survived by her four sons, Danny Mearl Cooper and his wife Maxine of Montgomery, Texas, Joel Rance Cooper of Lowell, Arkansas, Larry Steven Cooper and his wife Catherine of Springdale, Arkansas, and Jerry Lynn Cooper of Lowell, Arkansas and a daughter-in-law Meg Cooper of Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also survived by a sister, Katherine Clanton of San Diego, California; ten grandchildren Christopher Mearl Cooper, Wesley Edmonson Cooper, Kimberly Ann Kirby, Ashley Nicole Kirby Klingman, Andrea Danielle Cooper Ashby, Joel Brandon Cooper, Kyle David Cooper,

Grace Elizabeth Cooper, Katherine Margaret Cooper, Elizabeth Paige Cooper and eleven grandchildren Cameron Cooper, Connelly Cooper, Brett Kirby, Christopher Kirby, Nathaniel Vann, White Cloud Vann, McKenzie Klingman, Eleni Klingman, Issac Ashby

Kayden Ashby, James Garlen Ashby

Visitation will be held Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Stockdale-Moody Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at Stockdale-Moody Funeral Home on Friday, October 9 at 10:00 a.m. Due to current covid-19 restrictions, this service will be restricted to immediate family only. A short graveside service will be held afterwards at 11:30 a.m. at Elm Springs Cemetery, which will be open to all family and friends, under the direction of Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services. The family asks that all attending observe the wearing of protective masks.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.stockdalemoody.com

Published in The Pearland Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
