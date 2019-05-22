David Dallas, adoring husband, dedicated dad and grandpa, and dear friend passed away at his home in Friendswood, Texas at the age of 90 on May 19, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Ann Dallas and Debra Lynn Dallas, Carolyn's children Jess Bryan Monroe and Amanda Jo Kolb, and Debra's children Trey Palmer and Caitlyn Drew Palmer. He was preceded in death by the "Love of His Life" and wife, Inez Dallas, and their son, Pastor Fred Wayne Dallas, and survived by Fred's wife, Laura Dallas and their children Marshall Dallas and Katherine Alldredge. David had eight great-grandchildren, Chad, Brianne, Serenity, Olivia, Alexander, Noelle, Levi, and Abigail, his brothers Walter and Charles, sisters-in-law Yvonne, Nadine, Mabel, Connie, Joan, and Jane, and many other relatives and friends.

David was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 18, 1929. He joined the military at the age of 17, and married Lenita Inez Phillips in 1950. He served in the Korean War, and retired from the Army in 1966. He earned his engineering degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. David moved his family to Friendswood, Texas in 1968 to begin his new career in the aerospace industry, managing satellite deployments and placements, and actively participating in numerous USA Space Programs for Ford Aerospace. He retired from Loral Aerospace Corporation.

David began running at the age of 50, competing in over 40 national marathons, including The Boston Marathon with his son. He placed first in his age division in several of them. He treasured each of his grandchildren, and took great interest and pride in them, spending as much time as he could to guide and encourage them, lovingly teaching them life-lessons that they will benefit from forever.

David will be interred in a private service held at Hope Lutheran Church by Pastor Ralph Hobratschk.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Faith Community Hospice, 4721 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521 would be greatly appreciated.

Condolences may be sent to the Dallas family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com.