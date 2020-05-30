David Palmer Everton, 78, of Pearland, TX passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born May 2, 1942 to William H. Everton and Elizabeth A. Lewis Everton in Lexington, KY. David graduated from Bellaire High in Houston, TX in 1960 went onto Transylvania University in Lexington, KY where he graduated in 1964. He went to serve in the Peace Corps in Bom Comselho, Pernambuco Brazil from 1964-1966. He returned to attend seminary school at Lexington Theological Seminary and graduated in 1968. While in Brazil he met his wife Florida Maria Wanderley. He returned to Brazil to so they could be married. They moved to Lexington, KY so he could finish his studies. They were married for 48 years before she passed away in 2015. They both shared a curiosity for life, and they loved to travel. They had many opportunities to travel together and see the world. He loved Brazil and my mother's family and was always happy when he visited there. He always had an interest in the natural world, and he loved collecting minerals and fossils. He was a minister in the Disciples of Christ denomination from 1968 until 2007 when he retired. He served in churches in Paulding, OH, Odessa, TX, Memphis, TN, Glennville, GA and Kennet, MO. David is survived by his two daughters, Ana-Claudia Everton (49) and Maria-Andrea Patton (48) and her husband Hugh Patton; four grandchildren, Harrison, Liam, Reis Patton and Ambrose Dunne; sisters, Janet Stephenson and Marcia Ihlendorf; and many other relatives and cherished friends. He was a kind and wonderful father and grandfather. He was gentle with all he met. He will be missed so much by his devoted family. There will be no services at this time.