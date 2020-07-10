Erna Hassell

Erna L. (McKenzie) Hassell, 103, passed on to Heaven from natural causes, on July 6, 2020 at Bahia Personal Care Home in Houston, Texas. Born at home in Lansing, Michigan to Robert and Erna McKenzie, Erna was a woman of many accomplishments. After graduating from Eastern High School, Erna majored in Art with a minor in Apparel and Textile Design, earning a BA at Michigan State College in 1938. For twenty-eight years she taught mainly art but also some sewing, history and English at Saginaw, Lansing and Okemos school districts, retiring in 1978.

Erna raised three children while working full time and participating in various church and school related activities. Erna was past president of the Okemos Women's Club, the Lansing Chapter of American Association of University Women, and the Episcopal Church Women of St. Paul's Church in Lansing, and she was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, MSU Art Fraternity, Michigan Amateur Radio Women's Club, and Clark Lake Sailing Club. Erna also taught Sunday school at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

After retiring, she decided to take some art classes, joined a local artist's group and began painting again. In 2002, Erna moved with Ben, her husband of 61 years, to Houston, Texas to be closer to their beloved grandchildren. Her sociable, friendly nature helped her make many new friends. Erna kept up with current affairs and loved Bible study discussions at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in League City. Always stylishly dressed, her loving smile, giving spirit, faith in God, and love of family were some of Erna's best qualities. She wil be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Erna was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin, her son, David, and her sister, Virginia Stage. She is survived by her loving daughters, Erna C. Dykes (Richard) of Jacksonville, Florida, and Patricia Ehman (Tom) of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren, Carolyn Ehman, Jonathan Ehman (Morgan) and Susan VanDusen (Will); and six great-grandchildren.

Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 P.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546 (281) 992-7200. Erna will be laid to rest in East Lawn Memory Gardens in Odemos, Michigan.

Should friends desire, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be sent to Share.Americanbible.org or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the Hassell family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com.