Evelyn A. Neagle, 81, of College Station, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Private services have been entrusted to Hillier of Bryan.



Evelyn, a loving and brave woman, was born on July 29, 1939, to her parents, George and Ruby Ward, in Jackson, Mississippi. Evelyn was always a woman of faith. She believed in Jesus and the atonement. With a strong faith, Evelyn was dedicated to going to church. She always blessed her meals and loved serving her family and neighbors. She decorated her home with beautiful crossed on every wall; She loved to surround herself in her faith.



Evelyn met her husband, Al Neagle, at a flea market in Conroe, Texas. They enjoyed 35 years of marriage together. Evelyn had three children, Gary, Terry, and Travis, she also had 2 step daughters Gayle Leslie and Denise Lunt. Her children meant the world to her, the days they were born were some of her proudest and fondest memories. She was a kind mother to her children, always showing her love and affection for them every day. She enjoyed having picnics and large family meals, especially for the holidays. Any chance she could be with her family, she was happy. Evelyn worked as a hairdresser and secretary to help support her family. Her family and faith were the most important aspects of her life.



Evelyn will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Al Neagle; her sons, Terry Wilburn and wife LeAnne, and Travis Hendrix; step-daughters, Gayle Leslie and Denise Hunt; and grandchildren, Kate, Grant, Andrea, and Brook.



Reunited with her Lord and Savior in heaven, she will be with her father, George Ward; mother, Ruby Ward; son, Gary Wilburn; son-in-law, Dean Lunt; and siblings, David Ward and J.W. Ward.



All of Evelyn's family and friends will miss her ever so much, but we will hold her in our heart, until we hold her again in heaven.



