Gary Lynn Carpenter, age 73, of Manvel passed away on October 2, 2019 in Houston. He was born on June 19, 1946 in Houston to parents, Melvin and Billie (Clark) Carpenter. Gary served his country while in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1971. He married the love of his life, Rita Hunter aka "Babe" on December 19, 1968 at Harmony Wedding Chapel in Houston. Gary had been a resident of Manvel for the past 46 years.

His family was very important to him and time spent with them on cruises was most treasured. He loved being outdoors in his pool. Many memories were made at their home.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Billie Carpenter.

Left to cherish the many memories are his wife, Rita Carpenter of Manvel; daughters: Christy Parks and husband Chris of Pearland, and Sheila Gaddis of Pearland; grandchildren: Abby Gaddis, Mallory Gaddis, Hunter Parks, and Hannah Parks; sister-in-law, Stephanie Praytor; and other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his honor.

A Time of Remembrance will be held at Froberg at Oak Park Funeral Home on October 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the Carpenter Family at www.frobergfuneralhomeatoakpark.com.