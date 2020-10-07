Celebrating the Life of Harry G. Morgan, born on 10-04-1925 in the town of West, Texas where he lived until 1943. His parents were Harry and Hazel Morgan. He was the first of 3 children. He graduated from West High School and went on to attend Texas A & M University and The University of Houston where he earned his Bachelor's and Masters of Education. After the Air Force and college education, he moved to Pasadena, Texas where he began his career as teacher, coach and assistant athletic superintendent for the Pasadena Independent School District. He retired in 1989 after serving for 40 years. After retirement, he lived in Pasadena, TX and Pearland, TX. He was married to Glenna Shelton in 2006 in Pasadena, TX.



Harry was a member of Shaw Street Church of Christ. He was a long time member of the Optimist Club in Pasadena. He served in the Air Force from 1943 to 1945 during World War II. He attained the rank of Sergeant and received the Purple Heart Medal. Five words to describe him would be hard working, trustworthy, proud, goal oriented and tenacious. One of the most important events in his life was attaining his Masters of Education degree from the University of Houston. His favorite hobbies and activities included hunting, golf and fishing.



Harry is preceded in death by his second wife Helen Cobb; his parents, Harry and Hazel and his sisters, Helen Graves and Elizabeth McGee. He is survived by his wife Glenna Morgan; sons, Glenn and Greg Morgan; granddaughter, Brandy Norwood; grandsons, Chris Morgan and Hollis Morgan; great granddaughters, Bailey Kay Morgan, Bailey Lynn and Kayla Morgan; and great grandson Tyler Norwood.



A Memorial Service for Harry will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00PM at Grand View Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Hwy. Pasadena, Texas 77505.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store