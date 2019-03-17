Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Hebert.

Howard "Buzz" Lewis Hebert, 85, of Pearland, Texas passed away March 12, 2018. He was born in Houston, Texas on November 6, 1933 to Howard and Florence Hebert. He was married to Ruby Ann Montgomery for 66 years. Howard had a career in the oil tool industry as a mechanical engineer for WKM, Hughes Tool (28 years), Malinkrodt. He was a member of Society of Manufacturing Engineers and Citizens Police Auxiliary (Pearland).

He had a passion for cars, automotive restoration, eating, golfing, and eating sweets.

He was preceded in death by father Howard Hebert, mother Florence, daughter Brenda Kay Collins, and nephew Mark Voss.

He is survived by wife Ruby Ann Hebert ; sons Terry Lee and wife Nancy, Gary Allen and wife Cyndy, Bryan Howard and wife Vicki; grandsons Scott Howard Hebert and wife Autumn, Sean Richard Hebert and wife Kristin, Stephen Bryan and wife Natalie, Matthew Campbell and wife Lauren, Seth David Collins, Dane Hebert and Dawson Hebert; granddaughters Erin, Dannin Clutter and husband Royce, Kelly Meehan and husband Chirs, Derryn and Devanne; great-grandchildren Kailyn Graham, Riley Layne, Howard Joseph "Jake"Hebert, Jeffrey Powell Hebert, Gus Howard Hebert, Blaize Collins, Max Griffin, Payton Campbell LaCour, Parker LaCour, Jordan Barnes, Luke Tolbert, Ryan Meehan and Paige Meehan, along with two nieces Melanie and Sandy.