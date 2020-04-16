James Albert Wood, 92, of Pearland, passed away April 2, 2020. He was born November 6, 1927 in Blackwell, OK, to Harold A. Wood, M. D. and Lucille Stuart Wood. Attended school in San Benito, TX, and graduated from El Paso High School during WW2. He volunteered for Navy after graduation and was a seaman on USS Sirago submarine which was during the Cold War. The ship served mostly in the North Atlantic. After war duty, Jim was accepted at University of Texas where he was a Red Shirt freshman football player. While at UT, Jim became a brother of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, participating in many intramural sports including swimming and running track. He was accepted at UT Law School, but preferred the school of business while serving in ROTC. Upon graduation, Jim was commissioned into the US Army. He was able to attend flight school, reporting to Gary Air Base in San Marcos, Texas. Over the years, Jim became a Master Aviator, instrument rated, multiengine, fixed wing, helicopter, flying with the 75th MAC based in Houston as Army Reserve Unit, attaining the rank of Colonel.

Jim saw the need for medicine for diabetics and found contacts to start a business in that field. Southwestern Biologicals, Inc. was founded by Jim in the early 1970s. A building was built in Pearland, TX for the headquarters of the business. Southwestern became an international business with customers in Tokyo, Denmark, France, Italy, and Indianapolis, IN.

Jim was a golfer, member of Golfcrest Country Club for over 50 years, serving as president twice. He also served as a Paul Harris Fellow in Rotary International. His ranch was on 100 acres on Dixie Farm Road at the edge of Clear Creek.

He was married to Doris Schneider on July 23, 1960, almost 60 years ago. Two children of this union are Robert James Wood (Julia Stimson Wood) and Elizabeth A. Wood Thornton (Seth Thornton). Grandchildren Jaret James Thornton and Shelby Lucille Thornton. His daughter from a previous marriage is Mary Lucille Wood Smith. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert L. Wood and son in law Seth D. Thornton. Surviving are his children, brother Ted Wood of Rockport, wife Doris Wood of Pearland, cousin Mary Warren of Austin, nephews Stewart, Bruce, and Matthew Wood, Teddy and Anita Wood. Other dear cousins live in Colorado.

Jim will be missed by many including the fellows at the donut shop, golf course, and First Presbyterian Church of Pearland. A farewell party will be held at Golfcrest Country Club when the time is right.