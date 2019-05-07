Jane Cutbirth-Bonner, 79, of Cross Plains, Texas went to be with Christ Jesus, her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Rising Star, Texas.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 7, at 10:30 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Cross Plains, with Kevin Morton officiating. Burial will follow at Ross Cemetery in Baird, Texas. The family will have a time of visitation Monday, May 6 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Higginbotham Funeral Home in Cross Plains, Texas.

Jane was born March 8, 1940 in Brownwood, Texas to the Late John "Pokey" Lewis and Rosalea Cutbirth-Bonner. Jane married Terrel Rowan in 1975, who preceded her in November 1995. Jane was raised on the family ranch and after graduating from high school in Cross Plains, she attended the University of North Texas where she studied psychology. Before returning to the family ranch in 2003, Jane spent many years in the Houston area raising her children and making many friends. Jane worked for the State of Texas Welfare Department in Houston and then owner/operating with her husband Terrel, Rowans car wash and full-service gas station. Jane served as Chairperson for the Pastor Parish committee along with many other committees for the First United Methodist Church in Pearland. She served as Chairperson for the Women's Association of the Golfcrest Country Club in Pearland as well as participating with "Meals on Wheels".

Jane was very passionate about her kids and grandchildren as you would know just by talking to her, she also enjoyed her miniature horses. Jane was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church of Cross Plains, where she served on every committee, including the Stephen ministry, Lay Speaking, Lay leader, The Lord's Acre, Breast Cancer survivors pillow ministry, the "Empty Bowls" pet ministry, and was a magnet for pets needing rescuing (who actually rescued her). Jane was always available to listen to and encourage her family and friends and her wit and determination will be missed. Jane would encourage those she associated with to continue the work of serving others for Christ.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Terrel Rowan; parents, John "Pokey" Lewis and Rosalea Cuttbirth-Bonner; niece, Terry Jane Wyatt.

Jane is survived by her two children, daughter, Jackie Harris and Jeff of Cross Plains; son, Trey Bonner and Suzanne of League City; 5 grandchildren, Carson Trey Bonner, Jeffrey Todd Harris Jr., Clayton Hance Bonner, Jonathan Taylor Harris, Janeclaire Ada Harris; sister, Jean McWilliams and husband, Joe of Cross Plains; nephew, John Fred McWilliam and wife, Melody of Cross Plains; numerous great nieces and nephews and many, many friends who loved and will miss her dearly.