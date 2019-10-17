Janet Roberta Workman was born on April 30, 1948 in Sparta, Wisconsin, to Lyle and CeCile Gilbertson. She passed away on October 13, 2019 in Bridgeport, West Virginia, with family by her side. Janet attended Sparta High School and Winona Secretarial College. She worked for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin, U.S. Customs Service in Houston, Texas, and volunteered at New Life Lutheran Church. Her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Allen Workman, of Mt. Nebo, West Virginia; sons Tracy (Angie) Lawry, Jason (Nancy) Lawry, and Matthew (Stacey) Lawry; grandchildren Katelyn Bennett, Mitchel Lawry, Tyler Faas, Hunter Lawry, Hope Lawry, Trenton Lawry, Alex Lawry, Grace Lawry, and four great-grandchildren; sister Barbara Largent and brothers Bruce (Mary) Gilbertson, Brent (Joanie) Gilbertson and Joe (Sarah) Gilbertson, and many nieces and nephews. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, twin brother James, and granddaughter Kayda Lawry. Services will be held at Gilgal United Methodist Church in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 with Pastor Michael Ludle officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Ansted, West Virginia under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville. Friends may call at the church one-hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Janet to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com