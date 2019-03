Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for juan vasquez.

,age 86, passed away on March 14, 2019. He is survived by his daughters: Ramona McAninch and husband, Garry, Sr., Cathy Olson, Debbie Schield and husband, walter, Peggy Reichelderfer, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

He is also survived by three sisters and their spouses, two brothers and their spouses.

There will be a family burial at a later date. In memory of hioim, please donate to the .