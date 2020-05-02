Judith Demecs Navarro, age 82, born in Houston on September 15, 1937, passed away on April 21, 2020 in Pearland, Texas. Judith had hobbies of traveling, music, reading and hiking with friends. Yet, her real passion was visiting with her children and grandchildren and keeping in touch with friends and extended family. Although Judith made several international trips, some of her favorite travel memories were family trips to YMCA Estes Park in Colorado and the family's trip to Cape Canaveral to view the launch of the Discovery Shuttle. She also enjoyed an intergenerational educational trip with each grandchild to enrich them and share her love of travel. As a founding member of the 'Happy Hoofers' hiking group, Judith cherished the fact that she and her hiking sisters explored and experienced the beauty of many of the national parks in the U.S. and Canada over the past 34 years. She enjoyed volunteer work and participating in worship at Clear Lake United Methodist Church. Judith was a 'Golden Gaucho' when she attended San Jacinto High School in Houston. She graduated from University of Houston with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Following graduate work at U of H-Clear Lake, she had a 20-year career as a school librarian at Carleston Elementary School in Pearland. Many that knew Judith have stated that her compassion towards others compelled them to be a better person. Judith is survived by her three children: Steve Demecs and wife, Traci, Cynthia Smiley and husband, Bob, Matt Demecs and wife, Misty Milner. Her four grandchildren are Calvin Smiley and wife, Meghan, Marshall Smiley and wife, Brooke, Bonnie McCulloch and husband, Brett, and Anna Demecs. Her great grandson is Happy Smiley. Two brothers also survive: Gene Scott and wife, Lynne and Dr. Harold Scott and wife, Debbie. Very special to Judith were Joseph Navarro's children: Rocky Navarro, Joseph A. Navarro, Suzanne Navarro Hardman, and Alyssa Navarro Toomes, and their families. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Velma Scott, her husband of 44 years, Richard Demecs, and Joseph Navarro. Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a future date. In memory of Judith, contributions may be made to Pearland Library, 3522 Liberty Dr. Pearland, TX 77581, or to the National Parks Conservation Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store