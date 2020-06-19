On June 3, 2020, our beloved husband, father, son, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend W. Kyle Drennan peacefully passed away following a year-long battle with cancer. Kyle was predeceased by his father, Harold Drennan and his grandparents. He is survived by his spouse, Greta Schlueter Drennan, his two sons, William Drennan and Daniel Drennan, his mother, Melba Benson Drennan, his two brothers and their wives, Russell and Jill Drennan and Bryan and Stephanie Drennan, his brother-in-law and his wife, Frank and Anne Schlueter, his sister-in-law, Misi Schlueter, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephew. He is also survived by his extended family of many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends whom he loved very much. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Oncology Consultants, Memorial Hermann at Memorial City, and Houston Hospice for their compassionate care for Kyle and our family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, Lung Cancer Research Foundation, or a charity of your choice. A private family service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 and we will plan a memorial service at a later date to further honor his memory.