Len M. Hodges, III, 63, loving husband, caring stepfather, devoted grandfather and brilliant businessman passed away July 30, 2020. Born June 22, 1957 in Baytown, TX, Len was raised at the Methodist Children's Home in Waco.
Len met Sybil, the love of his life, when he was just 24 years old. They married in early 1984 and started what anyone would call a true love story. Len & Sybil were inseparable. They enjoyed each other's company so much that they spent every day together. Not only were they husband and wife, they were best friends and business partners. Together, they were a force in all their endeavors, especially real estate. Len was the expert in residential and commercial land transactions, a talent that earned him the nickname the "Land Man." His business proficiency and work ethic allowed their businesses to be incredibly successful.
His business expertise paled in comparison to his role as a grandfather. For more than 35 years, he went by PawPaw and gave unconditional love to his granddaughters. He loved spending time with them and took them on nearly every vacation with him and Sybil because he believed life was better with them around. He made such an impact in his grandchildren's lives that he walked two of them down the aisle at their weddings. Len never missed an opportunity to tell his "grandbabies" how much he loved them, and they never missed the opportunity to say it back.
Len could typically be found fishing, doing yard work, or enjoying the slot machines in Biloxi, MS. He enjoyed camping, especially at Huntsville and Garner State Parks. He loved to snorkel and hunt for treasure in the Frio River. Always the kid at heart, he loved to play games, light fireworks, and shoot water guns.
He is proceeded in death by his mother and father in law, Cora and Leonard Tinkle, sister in law Adele Bruns, and granddaughter, Victoria Rull. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sybil, son, Ernest Mitchell and wife Dawn, step-daughter, Susie Allen and husband Kurt, granddaughters, Rachel Arnold and husband Chris, Elaine Behler and husband Zachary, and Madelyne Long, brother Elton Hodges and wife Carla, siblings Kathy Sailer, Ann Robinson and Ronald Simpson, and great-grandchildren Riley, Zayn, Nolen and Carsen.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, funeral services will be scheduled at a later date. If desired, those wishing to honor Len can become a much needed blood donor or add their names to the National Bone Marrow Registry at www.bethematch.com
.