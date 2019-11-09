Letitia Hall Carpenter, 79, of Friendswood, Texas succumbed to a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's, and gained a heavenly body and mind on November 7, 2019.

Born January 26, 1940 to Jesse Pankey Hall and Elizabeth Giles Hall, she was the youngest of four children, and only girl. She enjoyed the different places they lived including Florida, California, Illinois and finally Texas. For most of her adult life she lived in Pearland, Texas where she taught English as a Second Language (ESL) at Carleston Elementary.

Letitia was a believer in Christ and attended Berachah Church in Houston, Texas. She also enjoyed time with friends and family, shopping, Blue Bell ice cream, and correcting grammar (not necessarily in that order).

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Dale, brothers George Leroy, Pankey Giles, and Harrison Peyton Hall. Letitia is survived by her daughters; Jennifer and husband Michael Alvarez, Nicki Carpenter, granddaughter Arizona Alvarez and grandson Christopher Hill.

The funeral was held November 12, 2019 at Niday Funeral Home. Interment followed at Forest Park East Cemetery.