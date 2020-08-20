1/
Linda Lee Eledge
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Lee Eledge went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born on August 22, 1946 in Otto, Texas to Durwood and Mary Vaughan. Linda was employed by Carpet Source for 22 years where she met and made many friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brother Durwood Jr.; and sister Dianne. Left to mourn her passing is her husband of 44 years Rusty; sister Gloria McKelroy; brother-in-law Randy Eledge; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and Church family.

A Celebration of life for Linda will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304 with Pastor John Walker officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pearland Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Funeral Directors
1801 East White Oak Terrace
Conroe, TX 77304
9367563311
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved