Lucille H. Galassini passed from this world where she had lived life to the fullest, into the life we strive to attain on July 16, 2020. Loved by all, she will be missed by her friends on the golf course, the bridge table, the bingo room, the repertoire theater, the Country Place Homeowner's Association, and countless other groups and activities that she organized, created, or in some way directed. Mostly, she will be missed by her husband of 42 years, Daniel Galassini, who was beside her throughout, and in her last years never left her side.

Lucille was born as a depression baby in Des Plaines, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, with the help of a midwife and in the same home that her family continued to live in until the 1990's. She, her little sister Adeline and her parents moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where her father was in search of employment in those hard scrabble years. She graduated from Rufus King High School, and then went on to business school. She quickly landed a dream job with a public relations company in downtown Milwaukee where she was responsible for and rubbed shoulders with nearly every celebrity to pass through town. She married John Akers in 1954, and had her only child, Brock Akers, a couple of years later. The family moved from Milwaukee to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and then back to Des Plaines, settling there for many years. Lucille started as a telephone solicitor for a moving company, Rothery Storage and Van, and was promoted ultimately to Executive Vice President. After Brock moved and settled in the Houston area, the lure was too strong and she and Dan moved to Country Place in Pearland, where they began their idillic lives as retirees in what they regarded as paradise, filled with golf, bridge, and more friends than they could count. The years took their toll, though, and she and Dan outlived many of their friends, and it was time to move to an independent living facility in Pearland, where she resided in her last years.

Lucille leaves behind her husband Dan, the love of her life. The adage "third time is a charm" was never more true than the love affair she shared with Dan, who in turn adored her and throughout her illness demonstrated unconditional love and devotion that amazed all who saw it. Dan also brought her the daughter she never had with Laura, with whom she became close from nearly the first moment they met. Her son, Brock Akers, was never far from her mind and thoughts, and she shamelessly bragged about him to everyone who was willing to listen. He only wished he could live up to the image she had created of him. Brock married Colleen Cullen Akers, who in turn became her close friend and confidant. Dan's daughter Laura Grubert, her late husband Jeff, and Laura's two sons Jason and Brian were family for Lucille and Dan to visit in Mt. Prospect, Illinois, another Chicago suburb. She relished her time there, mostly in the summer when they tried to escape the Texas summers.

Few things brought Lucille more joy than her grandchildren. Starting with Cordt Akers, the oldest of the bunch, Allison Akers Gras, the only girl, Bradley Akers (who proudly declares himself the favorite), Jason Grubert and Brian Grubert, she delighted in every visit, every phone call, every FaceTime, as she also enjoyed their baseball, soccer, basketball, lacrosse and rugby games. Lucille was delighted to not only be, but hold the title of "Great Grandmother" as Cordt and his wife Ashley gifted the family with Benjamin and Logan Akers, and Allison and her husband Alexander provided the beautiful Camila Gras. She loved to come to family gatherings, and watch Uncle Bradley and his wife, Aunt Darby play with the kids, and help her dote on them.

Lucille never knew a stranger, and over the years accumulated friends in every city and in every neighborhood she lived in. She was especially proud of maintaining close relations with several of her friends from her kindergarten class, which meant she had such friends for nearly 85 years.

Lucille survived her father, William O. Cordt, her mother Edna Cordt, her sister Adeline Frank and too many of her friends to list here. She leaves behind a family that will never be the same, will miss her terribly and will forever keep the many memories she helped provide close to their hearts.

Lucille's funeral will be celebrated on July 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1310 N. Main Street, Pearland, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice supporting life.