Margaret Ruth Sanders (62) passed away on March 8, 2020. Maggie was a hometown girl who made friends with everyone near and far. She lived a life of service; the organizations that she was engaged with included the Commemorative Air Force, Wings over Houston Airshow, Amoco Volunteer Fire Department, as well as model train and ham radio clubs. Within the Wings over Houston Airshow, her particular passion was the Special Show which was the Friday show dedicated to people with special needs. She loved photographing nature and took classes and trips to further develop her skills. Maggie was firm in her faith. She grew up in Pearland United Methodist Church and was active in Clear Lake United Methodist all of her adult life, including being active in the handbell ringing group. She met many of her closest friends through the church. She had known most of her closest friends for over 30 years as well as kept her childhood friends for life. She was central to our family and loved teasing and being teased. One of the things that Maggie was most known for in our family was her near photographic memory. She never forgot any detail and was a brilliant partner in any trivia quiz. She kept track of everyone in our extended family and was the daughter/niece/ cousin/sister that could be relied upon by everyone. Being part of a wider community was the essence of Maggie. After her sister, Mary, died from breast cancer in 2004, Maggie became a force within the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Houston. She was in the Top 10 Houston fund raisers and was so surprised when she was honored as such. She just thought she was doing her best to help accelerate a cure. She also participated and volunteered in the Avon 39 and the MS 150. She was also very loyal. She worked as a chemist for 40 years and while Amoco changed names and ownership, Maggie remained dedicated to her quality role. Maggie had just retired in October, 2019. Maggie will be greatly missed by her near and extended families. She is survived by her long term boyfriend, Mark Duncan; her mother, Nina Sanders; her sister, Kathy and her family, Dag, Kristine, Camilla and Erik as well as her beloved niece, Audrey. Maggie was preceded in death by her father, Harold and her sister, Mary. Rather than single out a single cause to receive donations in her memory, Maggie requested that anyone wishing to remember her do so with a gift to the organization that they care most about and know that Maggie would be pleased. This is typical of her generous spirit.