Born October 13, 1930, in Fort Worth, Texas, Margie Ruth Ball Evans, was the kind of woman I hope to be, a blessing to those who knew her, and a woman of faith, family and friends. The daughter of John Phillip and Johanna Sonntag Ball (a first generation American). Margie was born in the early days of the Great Depression. Her childhood taught her tenacity and grit that served her well as a young Navy wife. She married the handsome dark-eyed William E. "Bill" Evans on April 16, 1951 and built a life with him that would span 50 years and cross not only continents but oceans as well. Ever the adventurer, and always ready to meet a challenge Margie crisscrossed this country on her own, following Bill's ships as he served. In 1968, Margie and Bill settled in Pearland. She loved and lived all her days in the same house Bill built for her. Margie and Bill were charter members of Shadycrest Baptist Church (founded in 1972) where Margie served as church secretary for 8 years. She would go on to volunteer in her faith community as long as she was able, serving many years at First Baptist Church Pearland. Margie raised her family with both a quietness and strength. She fed our stomachs and our souls, listened to us, laughed with us, loved us. Margie was a spiritual warrior, ever on her knees before the throne of God for her family. We rise and call her blessed. Many women do noble things, but Margie, Mom, Mawmaw, Gigi - you surpassed them all.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, John Phillip and Johanna Sonntag Ball, her brother Fred Ball and her beloved husband William Earl "Bill" Evans. She is survived by her two adoring daughters Susan Edwards and husband Mark Edwards, and Sheryl Shields and husband Bill Shields. Margie is ever-loved by two granddaughters Valerie Pearson and husband Luke Pearson, and Kristen Edwards, and four great-grandchildren, Jack Pearson, Sam Pearson, Grace Pearson and Ava Pearson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546 (281) 992-7200.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the South Park Cemetery in Pearland, Texas.

Condolences may be sent to the Evans family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com.