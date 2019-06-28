Mark Clark Meadows, 61, of Pearland, TX passed away at home on June 21, 2019. Mark was born April 13, 1958 at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA to George and Masumi Meadows. He grew up in an army family and lived in military bases in California, Colorado, North Carolina, and Germany until his father retired and settled at Fayetteville, NC. He graduated from Hillsboro St. School in Fayetteville with a high school diploma. Mark continued to live with his parents until all three came to live with his sister, Judy Daigle, in Pearland, TX in 2007.

Mark loved life. He lived each day to the fullest and started each day with a tidy room and completed all of his chores before settling down to enjoy music and tv shows from the seventies. His musical tastes were varied but he particularly enjoyed old time gospel hymns. Mark also had a variety of interests including bowling, fishing, shooting pool, going to the movies and concerts, riding four-wheelers, and writing. He was known as the family secretary. He especially enjoyed people and road trips to meet new and old friends. Mark always had a magnetic smile for everyone.

Mark is survived by his sister, Judy Daigle; nieces Nina Brown and Melissa DePrang; nephews John Meadows, Jr., Michael Daigle, Christopher Meadows, and Bryan Meadows; great nephews Jordan Murphy and Mason Daigle; and great nieces Isabella Brown, Alaina Meadows, and twins Ally and Lacey Meadows; and uncle Joseph Earl Meadows. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers George Meadows, Jr. and John Meadows.

Mark's sister, Judy, wanted to thank her youngest brother for his help, companionship, and unconditional love over the past 12 years.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Pearland. Mark will be laid to rest with his parents at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX on Monday, July 8, 2019.