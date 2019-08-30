Mary Martha Burnett, 97, resident of Pearland, Texas born January 18, 1922 in East Bernard, Texas went to her Heavenly Father on August 27,2019 in Pearland, Texas. Mary was a loving wife, awesome mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother Hattie Sowa Bedynek, father Frank S. Bedynek, sister Annie Grab, brother Frank W. Bedynek, sister Gertrude Simmonds, brother Stanley J. Bedynek and her loving husband William O. Burnett.

Mary is survived by her brother Pete J. Bedynek, and sister Lily H. Lawson, two daughters Mary Martha McCoy and husband Wes McCoy of Pearland, Texas, Marietta E. Carroll, of Pearland, Texas, step-son William Burnett, Jr., wife Connie and family of Willis, Texas, step daughter Helen Everett, husband Ralph and family of Longview, Texas, six grandchildren, Jeffery McCoy of Pearland, Texas, Melissa Coronado of Katy, Texas, Marie McCoy of Pearland, Texas, Kevin Carroll, of Cypress, Texas, Kristen Carroll of Kyle, Texas, and Jason Carroll of Pearland, Texas. Twelve great grandchildren, Nicolle Carroll, Julianna McCoy, Alex Coronado, Emily Coronado, Lily Coronado, Riley McCoy, Skylar McCoy, Audrey Carroll, Liam Carroll, Avery Carroll, Luke Carroll, Jameson Fleming, and Steele Carroll along with numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas. Family will receive friends for visitation at Forest Park East Cemetery beginning at 10:30 A.M.

Mary was loved and will be missed by her family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Burnett family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.