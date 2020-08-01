Nannie "Nancy" Marie Allison Nutt entered into the loving arms of Our Lord on July 25, 2020 at the age of 91 years old. Nannie was born in Ludlow, Mississippi, on January 25, 1929 to Stella Lou Barrett and Daniel Gilford Allison.

Nancy met Guy Harvey Nutt and married him on December 1, 1950 in Jackson, Mississippi. Nancy and Guy had four children; Glenn Allison, Keith Daniel, Kent Harvey, and Rhonda Marie and raised them together.

Nancy had several hobbies and interests; she enjoyed golf, painting, and reading and was interested in politics, antiques, and church socials.

She will always be remembered by her loving children; Glenn Allison Nutt (Susan Nutt), Keith Daniel Nutt (Karen Nutt), Kent Harvey Nutt (Katrina Nutt) and Rhonda Marie Nutt Bowers; grandchildren, Lacy Marie Nutt McKale (Rene McKale), William Guy Bowers (Tracy Crisp Bowers), Krista Danielle Nutt Presswood (Cody Presswood), Kevin Lloyd Nutt, Conner Christian Nutt, and Alyxander St. Jean. Nancy was blessed to have great-grandchildren, which she loved very much; Allison McKale, Ryan McKale, Katherine Presswood, Caylee Presswood, Kinsley Presswood, Flynn Bowers. Siblings; Gilford Daniel Allison Jr, Wilma Allison Bowers, Lataine Allison Lott, and Charleen Allison Nutt, and a host of other family and friends,

Nancy was loved and adored by all of her family. Her many friends were blessed by her laughter and devotion. Nancy was a woman of strong faith that loved the Lord. As a breast cancer survivor, she was a devoted volunteer with American Cancer Society Reach to Recovery. She loved to share her story of recovery with other women.

Nancy leaves behind a family that will never be the same, will miss her terribly and will forever keep the many memories she helped provide close to their hearts.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.