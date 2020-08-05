1/
Nannie Marie Allison "Nancy" Nutt
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nannie "Nancy" Marie Allison Nutt entered into the loving arms of Our Lord on July 25, 2020 at the age of 91 years old. Nannie was born in Ludlow, Mississippi, on January 25, 1929 to Stella Lou Barrett and Daniel Gilford Allison.

Nancy met Guy Harvey Nutt and married him on December 1, 1950 in Jackson, Mississippi. Nancy and Guy had four children; Glenn Allison, Keith Daniel, Kent Harvey, and Rhonda Marie and raised them together.

Nancy had several hobbies and interests; she enjoyed golf, painting, and reading and was interested in politics, antiques, and church socials.

She will always be remembered by her loving children; Glenn Allison Nutt (Susan Nutt), Keith Daniel Nutt (Karen Nutt), Kent Harvey Nutt (Katrina Nutt) and Rhonda Marie Nutt Bowers; grandchildren, Lacy Marie Nutt McKale (Rene McKale), William Guy Bowers (Tracy Crisp Bowers), Krista Danielle Nutt Presswood (Cody Presswood), Kevin Lloyd Nutt, Conner Christian Nutt, and Alyxander St. Jean. Nancy was blessed to have great-grandchildren, which she loved very much; Allison McKale, Ryan McKale, Katherine Presswood, Caylee Presswood, Kinsley Presswood, Flynn Bowers. Siblings; Gilford Daniel Allison Jr, Wilma Allison Bowers, Lataine Allison Lott, and Charleen Allison Nutt, and a host of other family and friends.

Nancy was loved and adored by all of her family. Her many friends were blessed by her laughter and devotion. Nancy was a woman of strong faith that loved the Lord. As a breast cancer survivor, she was a devoted volunteer with American Cancer Society Reach to Recovery. She loved to share her story of recovery with other women.

Nancy leaves behind a family that will never be the same, will miss her terribly and will forever keep the many memories she helped provide close to their hearts.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pearland Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-2711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 3, 2020
She was a beautiful person to know. It was a great pleasure just knowing such a loving person
Dorothy Arnold
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved