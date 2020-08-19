This beautiful and courageous woman will be missed by so many. Her contagious smile, strength, love of friends and family and nature. I shall miss her when I want to know the name of a flower; when the Halloween stores open in the fall; on Wednesdays when it is time to plan our lunch, just to name a few. Richard and family, please know that Becky was loved by so many people who will cherish her memory always. I know we will see her again one day.

Terri Fischer

Friend