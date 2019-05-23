Rene R. Reyes was born July 28, 1947, in Raymondville, Texas to Fernando and Guadalupe Reyes. He entered into eternal rest on April 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas after battling many medical problems including being on dialysis for almost 16 years and developing circulation problems.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Mary Gomez Reyes of 42 years; children Donna Castañeda and husband Jonathan, Donny Reyes and wife Yadira and Vicente Reyes and wife Debbie; Grandchildren; Anabelle, Jade, Melody, Harmony, Jordan Marie Elisa, Damon Rene, Rocky, Nicholas and Abigail.

He is also survived by his brothers and sisters; brother Reynaldo Reyes and wife Linda, and brother Roy Reyes and wife Josie; sisters Maida Adame and husband Lon, Delia Hinojosa and husband Armando, Silvia Reyes and Diana Chapa and husband Dennis.

He is also survived by his Aunt Mary Lou Gonzales and Aunt Dolores Zamora and uncle Reymundo Rodriguez and uncle Evaristo Reyes; Also by a host of family and friends.

Rene attended Tuloso Midway High School in Corpus Christi. He joined the Army when he was 17 years old. He was a medic in the Army and was stationed in Germany. After he was discharged from the Army, he continued to work in the medical field both in Corpus and in Houston.

In 1975 he came to Houston and got a job at St. Joseph's Hospital, where he met his wife Mary. He was an LVN and became an RN in 1982. He worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for 20 years, which were mostly in the Emergency Room. Then he got a job with Harris Health and worked there for 13 years. He retired from Harris Health; Gulfgate Community Health Center in May 2008. He loved to help his patients.

A visitation service was held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5-9pm at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. A rosary was recited at 7pm followed by Mariachi Music.

A funeral mass was held at St. Helen Catholic Church in Pearland, TX., on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 10am to 11am. After the mass, he was laid to rest at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, in Houston, Texas, surrounded by family and friends with a military service and gun salute.