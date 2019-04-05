age 54, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1965 in Pasadena, Texas to Emily and Clinton Watlington. As a child he grew up in South Houston, Texas and went to South Houston High School, where he received his GED. He gave 40 plus years of his to being a machinist and working hard to provide for his family. He was able to acquire the title of "Ol' Man" to seven grandchildren. He was a believer in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was a member of Shady Crest Baptist Church.

Rickey is survived by his wife, Shari Lynn Watlington; children, Justin Watlington, Robert Watlington, Alex Watlington; grandchildren, Devin Glen Watlington, Justin William Watlington, Jr., Hunter Lynn Watlington, Alex Ryan Watlington, Jr., Ava Marie Watlington, Gage Andrew Watlington, Grayson Lee Watlington; parents, Emily DyAnn and Uriah Clinton Watlington; sister, Mary Celeste Watlington; aunts, Wanda Morris, Sharlan West, Phyllis Cooley, and Jo Ann Eickenhorst; uncle, Randy Morris; many cousins; as well many other close friends that will miss him dearly. The family asks that any donations and contributions be made to the s Project.

A memorial service was held at Eickenhorst Funeral Services in Conroe, Texas. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com