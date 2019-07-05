Robert Eugene Napoleon, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ettia Napoleon, Sr.; his first wife, Sue Dee Napoleon; five brothers and four sisters. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 28 years, Kathryn Napoleon; sons, Lance Napoleon and wife, Donna, De Napoleon and wife, Charlene, Cody Napoleon and wife, Sherri; daughters, Lana Goble and husband, David, Teresa Shillingburg; brother, Sydney Napoleon; twelve grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and dear friends.

Robert was a proud veteran that served his country in the United States Army. He was an excellent provider for his family and worked for many years as a pipe fitter with Local Union 211. Robert had a big heart and was always doing for others. His family brought him so much joy and happiness, especially the grand and great grandchildren. He was strong in his Christian faith and a wonderful example to his family and friends. Robert will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation and rosary for Robert was held Monday, July 8, 2019 at Clayton Funeral Home, 5530 W. Broadway, Pearland, Texas 77581. The visitation was held from 5:30 until 8:00 pm with the Rosary recited at 6:00 pm. The funeral mass took place Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Helen Catholic Church, 2209 Old Alvin Rd., Pearland, Texas 77581 with Father Jim Courville officiating. Interment with military honors followed at SouthPark Cemetery in Pearland, Texas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.